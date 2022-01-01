UNION — Two area health centers are set to receive annual grants to help invest in local health care.
The Monroe County Health Department will get $1.9 million and Tug River Health Association (in McDowell County) will receive $1.7 million.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement and said the money is from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support health centers across West Virginia.
The total appropriation is $6.7 million with two other health centers in the state, in Monogahela County ($1.7 million) and in Mingo County ($1.4 million), receiving the remainder.
“West Virginia health centers are the backbone of our healthcare system and continue to go above and beyond to take care of their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am extremely grateful for all the tireless work of our frontline and healthcare workers, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $6.7 million to support health centers across the state,” Manchin said in the announcement. “I will continue to fight for funding to support our health centers as they deliver quality care to West Virginians.”
“Our health centers provide essential services that many West Virginians rely on,” Capito said. “This funding will help maintain and improve operations at our health centers, allowing patients the opportunity to access needed care and services in even our most rural areas. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have, and I will continue to advocate for similar grants in the future.”
Jim Nelson, CEO of the Monroe County Health Department, said the money is part of the department’s annual “base grant, which is normal for health care centers.”
Nelson said it will be used for operations.
