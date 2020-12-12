PRINCETON — Additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in McDowell County and Wythe County, Va. while a school system announced that classes will be switching to remote learning next week.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed that a resident had died due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the county’s total number of people who died during the pandemic to three.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” health officials said in their announcement. “This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines.”
The Virginia Health Department reported two more deaths in Wythe County, bringing the county’s total to 12.
Large numbers of inmate and staff COVID-19 cases were in Virginia’s correctional institutions. The Virginia Department of Corrections reported 179 inmate cases and 16 staff cases at the Pocahontas State Correctional Center in Tazewell County. The Bland Correctional Center near Bland, Va. had 101 inmate cases and 32 case among its staff.
Back in West Virginia, Mercer County Schools had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 at PikeView High School. Two new cases were confirmed at Bluefield High School. Contact tracing has concluded at both schools and those affected are quarantined, school officials said. Deep cleaning and disinfection of affected areas will be completed.
School officials made the decision Friday to move instruction to remote learning next week.
“Due to inability to adequately staff, supervise and transport students because of quarantine orders, all Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through the start of winter break on Dec. 23,” school officials said in an announcement Friday afternoon. “This decision is being made ahead of the WVDE’s metric map regardless of the color assigned to us on Saturday. School is scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 4. Food delivery plans are underway.”
