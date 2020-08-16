BLUEFIELD — One new COVID-19 death and eight cases were reported in Mercer County Saturday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website. Additionally, one student seeking to move onto Bluefield College’s campus tested positive during the check-in process on Saturday, according to a release by the college’s president.
“Today, a student seeking to move onto campus tested positive during the check-in process,” Bluefield College president David W. Olive said in the release.
Olive added that the student did not move onto the campus following the test; instead, “the student chose to return home to quarantine with family until the student is no longer contagious and tests negative for COVID-19,” the release explained.
The release stated that Shott Hall on the campus was “closed and disinfected by our (the college’s) facilities team” using EPA-certified electrostatic cleaners, and that all three staff members wearing appropriate masks and adhering to proper protocols who came into contact with the student prior to the positive test were sent home and “will be tested next week,” per the college’s guidelines before they are cleared to return to work.
Of those 227 cases confirmed cases in Mercer County, 171 are still active, 38 have recovered and 18 cases have resulted in death.
Neighboring McDowell and Monroe counties remained at 70 and 20 cases respectively, with no deaths or hospitalizations for either county.
The DHHR reported that state totals for West Virginia climbed to 8,457 confirmed cases and 160 deaths.
Also on Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Education launched the color-coded School Re-entry Metrics & Protocol on the department’s website. Each county in the state is designated either green, yellow, orange or red, with green meaning “minimal community transmission” and red meaning “substantial community transmission,” according to the website.
Each color category dictates how schools in each county can operate, including reopening, extra-curricular and athletic activities, and potential suspension of in-person instruction in favor of remote learning.
As of Saturday, Mercer County was designated as a yellow county, meaning the county is exhibiting “increased community transmission,” as defined by the Department of Education website graphic as having 8 to 15 cases per 100,000 people.
The yellow color designation still allows athletic and extra-curricular activities, as well as in person learning, but there are limitations and measures in place to slow the spread of the virus.
These measures include making face coverings mandatory for grade 3 students and above in “settings where social distancing is limited,” keeping students in core groups as much as possible, and “increased hand washing and hygiene protocols,” according to the chart located on the department’s website.
McDowell County is also designated as a yellow county, while Monroe County is designated as a green county.
The School Re-entry Metrics & Protocol can be found by going online to https://wvde.us/school-reentry-metrics-protocols.
Color designation for each county is updated every Saturday at 9 p.m.
In Virginia, three local counties saw an increase in cases on Saturday; Tazewell, Wythe and Giles counties reported an increase, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 website.
Tazewell County reported an increase of three cases, bringing the county total to 130. Deaths for the county remained at zero and hospitalizations remained at nine.
One new case was reported in Giles County, with the total number of cases increasing to 29 with two hospitalizations, while Wythe County reported a total of 125 cases, up three from Friday’s count. One new hospitalization was also reported in Wythe.
The Virginia Department of Health reported state totals rose to 105,750 confirmed cases with 2,381 deaths.
