BLUEFIELD — Halloween is just over a week away, but there are several trunk-or-treats and early trick-or-treats throughout the area.
Concord University will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at Sarvay Hall on October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WIC, along with community partners, will also be hosting a trunk-or-treat on October 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mercer WIC Clinic at 286 Blue Prince Road.
In Princeton there are a few events happening in the days leading to Halloween including a trunk-or-treat at The Havens which will be a drive-through styled event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Princeton’s Monster Mash will be on Halloween night, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Princeton.
That event will include a costume contest, performance pumpkin carving by Shannon Gerasimchick, a ghost hunt, live music, fire spinning, and trick-or-treating with businesses on Mercer Street.
Teen Venture will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Richlands Police Department on October 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bluefield will also have several trunk-or-treats.
The first will be at CASEWV Administrative building, 355 Bluefield Avenue, on October 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., then the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias trunk-or-treat at Bowen Field on October 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a community trunk-or-treat in the Rural King parking lot in Bluefield on October 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Narrows will host a community trunk-or-treat at the Parks and Rec Center on October 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. while on October 31 Scoops Arcade in Pembroke will host their trunk-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department will also be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the fire station on October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the Giles County Sheriff’s Department will host their “Operation Save Halloween” trunk-or-treat on October 31 at 3 p.m.
Tazewell Today will host a Trunk or Treat on Main Street on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The majority of door to door trick-or-treating will take place on Halloween night, October 31.
Those cities include Athens, Bluefield, Iaeger, Narrows, Oakvale, Princeton, Union, and Welch from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bradshaw and Pembroke from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bramwell, Bluefield, Va, Bluewell, and Pearisburg, Va from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pocahontas from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Tazewell from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cedar Bluff will host their door to door trick-or-treating on October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
