PRINCETON — Many local small businesses are getting ready to reopen their doors Monday, but with a protocol in place to avoid the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
“I will be happy to get back,” said Kayla Taylor, owner of Salon Sublime at Courthouse Square in Princeton, who along with her co-workers have been busy scheduling appointments for about 600 clients.
The business has been closed since March 20, she said, and even with an extra day open each week it will be until June until everyone is caught up.
All hair salons, barber shops and many other businesses not the category of “essential” had to close after Gov. Jim Justice issued an Executive Order on March 20 to stay at home and try to prevent the spread of the virus. Schools were also closed as well as malls and restaurants, except for carryout.
But Justice began a six-week plan last week to restart the “economic engine” of the state, with hospitals providing more routine services and some day care centers opening to help with people returning to work.
Monday starts Week 2 of his plan with small businesses (10 or fewer people), hair salons and barber shops given the green light to open and outdoor dining is allowed as well. Churches and funeral homes can also hold services indoors.
Other businesses, offices and services will reopen during weeks three through six.
In conjunction with Week 2, Justice also is altering the “stay at home” order to a “safer at home” order with residents still urged to remain home as much as possible, but not required to if they want to go for a non-essential service.
However, requirements are in place for each business to follow to keep everyone as safe as possible from the highly contagious virus.
Taylor said she will follow the state protocol as well as the requirements from the Cosmetology Board.
Besides scheduling clients, she and her staff have also been busy preparing to follow those guidelines.
That preparation includes gathering the needed sanitizers, masks and even hanging a shower curtain between the reception area and seating.
“Confirmation will be sent out the day before (their appointment) with all the guidelines before they enter the building,” she said. “They will know exactly what to expect.”
Clients will remain in their car on arrival, she said, and call or text to say they are there.
“Then we will let them know when they can come in,” she said.
A “floater” will be at the door to greet them, take their temperature and make sure they are wearing a mask.
Everything is cleaned each step of the way before and after each client.
Taylor said the stations in the salon are “laid out perfectly for this type of social distancing, with each stylist having a partitioned area.
One of the issues that has made scheduling difficult, though, has been the limitations on the number of people who can be in the business at the same time.
“In order to take care of the extreme demand we have extended the hours of the staff working next week,” she said, adding that she could not call back the full staff because no more than 10 customers and staff can be inside at one time.
All services can be offered, she said.
The business is usually closed on Mondays, but during May it will be open.
“We are planning on doing Mondays until June,” she said, adding that after the Memorial Day holiday week, they should be caught up.
“We have a lot of standing appointments,” she said, with many clients booked a year ahead of time, and that has made rescheduling difficult.
Taylor had a meeting with staff on Friday to go over all of the protocol and scheduling was being completed.
She also said she knows it may be like this for some time.
“The virus is not going away,” she said. ““We will have this protocol with us until a vaccine is ready and treatment is available.”
Teresa Weatherly, owner of Kountry Kutz in Princeton, was also busy last week getting ready.
On Saturday morning, she was making sure she had enough sanitizer and was still busy booking appointments. “I am still working with clients on appointments,” she said.
The protocol for her is the same as for Taylor, and, but with one other stylist and a manicurist in her smaller salon, all three cannot work at the same time.
She was also making a sign to hang on the front door to remind clients not to come inside until called.
“They will have to wait until I am ready for them,” she said.
Weatherly said she understands why such strict protocol is needed to protect everyone and she is just glad to get back to work.
“We need to pray,” she said. “I don’t want to get sick from a client and I don’t want them to get sick from me.”
Carl “Tony” Howard has been a barber in Princeton for 25 years and he has never experienced anything like this, but he was also getting ready to open the doors of Tony’s Barber Shop on Mercer Street Monday morning, and looking forward to it.
He has customers of all ages and was busy booking appointments.
“I can only do one a time,” he said, adding that he knows the protocol and everything is in place from sanitization to masks.
“I am ready to go,” he said.
Nathan Lockhart works for Berkshires Custard on Rogers Street in Princeton, which specializes in frozen custard and homemade waffle cones, but also offers many lunch and dinners items.
“We opened up March 15 ,” he said of the seasonable business, and only a few days later the order came to offer carryout only.
But with Justice’s Week 2 plan, Lockhart said the restaurant’s outdoor seating can now be used.
“If we can, I think we will be ready to open it up on Monday,” he said, adding the area will, of course, be cleaned and all the protocol followed.
Lockhart said the area has enough room to maintain social distancing for customers and extra tables are available to set outside.
“It’s a pretty big dining area,” he said, adding that families can sit together at a table and the other tables will arranged far enough away to be safe.
Part of the guidelines include using disposable utensils as well.
The restaurant opens at noon, he said. and closes at 9 p.m. with the busiest time usually in the evenings.
With warm weather coming and ice cream back in demand, along with hot dogs and sandwiches, Lockhart said he expects to be busy and had already seen an uptick in carryout.
“We have been busier with the COVID-19 (pandemic),” he said, with the first couple of weeks or so after opening usually being slow.
“We have seem more customers than usual,” he said, and expects that will continue with the outdoor dining area opening.
Justice will also announce on Monday which businesses will be impacted in Week 3, which starts on May 11.
Weeks three through six include the reopening of office/government buildings, specialty retail stores, facilities at parks, gyms, fitness center, recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and all remaining small businesses.
If an outbreak of the virus occurs anywhere, Justice said it will be dealt with swiftly and plans could be altered if needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
