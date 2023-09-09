U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced a number of federal funding awards Thursday for the area, most of which will be used to support health care programs and opioid response initiatives.
“From making sure every West Virginia mother has care available for herself and her children, to fighting the scourge of opioids, to making quality health services available throughout the Mountain State, I am proud to have secured vital resources for dozens of our communities,” Capito said. “Support like this will help meet the needs of our residents so that they can live up to their full potential and lead healthy lives.”
The local funding awards announced by Capito Thursday include:
• $500,000 in HHS funding to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. in Princeton to support the Rural Communities Opioid Response – Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) Program.
• $125,000 in HHS funding to Community Connections, Inc. in Princeton to support the CDC’s Drug Free Community (DFC) Support Program.
• $125,000 in HHS funding to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. in Princeton to support the CDC’s Drug Free Community (DFC) Support Program.
• $125,000 in HHS funding to the McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. in Welch to support the CDC’s Drug Free Community (DFC) Support Program
• $32,628 in HHS funding to Bluestone Health Association, Inc. in Princeton to support HHS’s Bridge Access Program in West Virginia.
• $28,431 in HHS funding to the Monroe County Health Department in Union to support HHS’s Bridge Access Program in West Virginia.
• $13,442 in HHS funding to Tug River Health Association, Inc. in Gary to support HHS’s Bridge Access Program in West Virginia.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.