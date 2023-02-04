PRINCETON — A couple of years ago, children eagerly watched weather forecasts promising snow and knew that if enough fell, schools would close and give them a day for riding sleds and building snowmen, but today’s technology means more class time instead of playtime if the school system gets enough notice.
When snow made travel hazardous and closed schools, students had a day off from school and would make up lost class time later. This situation started changing when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, prompting school closures to prevent its spread.
School systems started using laptop computers and other devices to give students their lessons at home when their schools were closed as a precaution. The method is called remote learning, and it makes it possible for students to keep attending schools even when snow closes their classrooms.
Whether local students can use remote learning on what would otherwise be snow days depends on knowing ahead of time whether snow could close schools down, said Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
“Really, what it comes down to is if we know ahead of time if the roads are going to be really bad,” Harrison said Friday. “If we know a storm is coming for sure, then we know to send devices home with our students because our younger students, our elementary students, don’t take their devices home every day. If we know ahead of time, we can go ahead and tell the principals to send the devices. When they’re young like that, it’s hard for them to keep up with their devices 100 percent of the time.”
Older middle school and high school students are used to having such devices.
“They handle them very well,” Harrison said.
This does not mean that all the older students have access to remote learning. Not every high school or middle school student has access to internet, she said. There have been times when devices were not sent home and inclement weather struck.
“They’ve had two snow days – good old-fashioned ones,” Harrison said.
Mercer County Schools have had two snow days so far this year with three remaining on the school calendar. There has been one “reimagined day” when students used remote learning, Harrison stated. Four more potential reimagined days remain on the calendar.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
