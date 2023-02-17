PRINCETON — Over the past two years, Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer has gone from short to long hair and back in an effort to benefit cancer survivors .
Archer said recently that, after COVID-19 shut down most barber shops and beauty salons, he decided to let his hair grow a little longer. Then, a meeting with Dr Randy Maxwell changed his course.
“Randy, after his wife died from cancer, set up a program to help people who lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment. I agreed to grow my hair long so that it could be harvested for the program,” he said.
Archer said the memory of his late wife, sister and brother, all of whom died from cancer, was his motivation.
“People asked me, while I was growing it, why and if I was becoming a hippie, because it was so unexpected,” he said.
After growing his hair for roughly 18 months, Archer got it cut at the “It’s All About You” hair salon on Athens Road. The hair was then reshaped into wigs at the wig shop adjoining Maxwell’s office.
“Evonda (Archer’s late wife) was someone who helped a lot of people. It was fitting that the haircut was done on the third anniversary of her death,” he said.
His late sister, he said, who died in 1990, was an oncology nurse in Washington, Pa.
“It was an emotional experience for me, but I’m considering doing it again,” he said.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
