PRINCETON — After a brief organizational meeting Tuesday morning, the Mercer County Commission reorganized for the new year by electing a new president.
Commissioner Bill Archer, who was first elected to the Mercer County Commission in November 2016, was unanimously elected as the commission’s new president.
“This is the first meeting of the year 2023,” Gene Buckner, who was the commission’s previous president, said. “It’s Jan. 3. This is a special session. The reason we’re here is to have a reorganizational meeting for the commission. With that being said, we look for a motion to reorganize. I make a motion to do such.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett then made a motion to nominate Archer as the commission’s president for the year. Buckner seconded the motion.
“I would like to say something, Buckner said. “It’s been an honor for me to serve as president as long as I have. I appreciate the commissioners putting their faith in me to do the job.
“Bill is very capable of doing what I have been doing and I just look forward to following the commission’s concerns,” he added.
Puckett thanked Buckner for his work as the commission’s president.
“I realize we don’t always get along on the bench, but the betterment of the people rules over everything we do,” Puckett said. “I appreciate all the support and thank you for your service.”
This year is the first one for Archer as president of the commission.
“Well, I appreciate the nomination and I’ll try to do the best I can, and believe you me, you two gentlemen have been here on this commission longer than I and you understand some things that I don’t totally understand; but I’ll do my best to keep everything in order, try to keep things moving smoothly and we’ll continue to advance in the way we’ve been advancing that past several years, so thank you,” he said.
Puckett smiled. “The trick is you can’t consider yourself a newbie anymore.”
“I’m still the junior,” Archer replied.
Archer has been working on bringing new hiking trails as well as kayaking to Mercer County.
“I’m really committed to the trails project and I think we can expand that in ways that may attract even more visitors to our trails,” he said. “And I’m wanting to try to continue being a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars that come in, and to provide the kinds of services that they deserve. Protection from law enforcement, animal control, litter control and different things.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
