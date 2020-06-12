TAZEWELL, Va. — A $300,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant award will allow for the creation of four new full-time jobs and the expansion of hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, and ATV trails in Southwest Virginia.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., announced the funding award Thursday for the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority.
Griffith said the funding will be used for the Catalyst for Growth in Developing the Tourism Economy of the Coalfields project.
“These projects funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission will create jobs, attract visitors, and grow the economy in the coalfields,” Griffith said Thursday. “They are significant investments in the future of our region.”
Griffith said the Catalyst for Growth in Developing the Tourism Economy of the Coalfields project is located in the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise. He said it will contribute to the maintenance and expansion of the trail system for hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, and motorized uses.
In addition, Griffith said four new full-time jobs will be created, and 46,000 day visitors and 39,000 overnight visitors are expected for the region as a result of the expansion effort.
Another $200,000 in ARC funding was awarded to Wise County for the Lyric Theater renovation project.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.