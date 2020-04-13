PRINCETON — Despite stay-at-home orders and precautions mandate by the COVID-19 pandemic, April is still the month when the public’s reminded about child abuse and the efforts going into recognizing and preventing it.
Children’s Memorial Flag Day is April 24, so the Mercer County Commission recently issued a proclamation making April Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed social distancing and other precautions that dictate the cancellation of the Children’s Memorial Flag Day Remembrance event planned for the 4th Friday of the month, April 24, 2020,” according to the proclamation.
To help recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Children’s Memorial Flag will be flown at the Mercer County Courthouse.
“Now, therefore we, the Mercer County Commission do hereby proclaim April 2020 as Child Abuse Prevention Month and the designated month to display the Children’s Memorial Flag in Mercer County, WV. Even though the Flag Day Memorial Service is cancelled all citizens are urged remember those thousands of children across the country who die violently each year,” according to the proclamation. “While our immediate focus is on controlling the COVID–19 pandemic, we also must rededicate ourselves to protect our children from preventable threats like child abuse and neglect.”
Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center – Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. is still operating despite stay-at-home orders, Executive Director Shiloh Woodard said.
“With schools closed and all sports and activities canceled, kids everywhere are sheltering at home. But for some kids, home isn’t a safe place. As families are facing more and more stress due to COVID-19, kids are at an even higher risk of experiencing abuse and have fewer ways to reach out for help,” Woodard said. “Even during this crisis, Child Protective Services workers, law enforcement, and Child Advocacy Centers across the state are rallying to do everything they can to ensure that kids experiencing abuse get support.”
In the first two weeks of March alone, before Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center- Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.-transitioned their staff to work remotely from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the center’s staff conducted 25 forensic interviews with children suspected of being victims of abuse or neglect and provided 30 free mental health counseling sessions to child survivors of trauma, Woodard stated.
“While their office is currently closed to the public, Child Protect staff are continuing to meet emergent needs by providing remote counseling services via telehealth and providing advocacy and support services to families remotely,” Woodard said. “The staff are opening the office in order to conduct emergency forensic interviews when needed.”
Child Protect’s Starting Points Family Resource Center program has stepped into the gap during the COVID-19 crisis to provide basic needs assistance to many local families in need. Starting Points Program Director, LaDeana Morgan, reported that the program experienced a 100 percent increase in basic needs referrals in March due to the pandemic. Items provided to local families through Starting Points include canned food, baby and child care items, and clothing, Woodard said.
Child Protect is planning some alternative activities to remind the public about the continuing problems of child abuse and neglect.
“All calls into both the Child Protect and Starting Points offices are continuing to be answered and Child Protect staff are preparing to launch a Child Abuse Prevention Month ‘spirit week,’ April 13 to 17,” Woodard said.
Each day of next week, Child Protect is encouraging the community to participate in ‘crazy sock day’ or ‘tie dye day’ culminating with a virtual child abuse awareness walk on Friday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m.
“Because we cannot all come together this April to mark Child Abuse Prevention Month, we are encouraging the community to take time on Friday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. to walk around their street or neighborhood in solidarity with child survivors of abuse in our community,” Woodard said.
The statewide #ShareYourShine campaign is asking individuals to post pictures of their April 17 walk while also wearing yellow or carrying a dandelion.
“The campaign has chosen dandelions as the symbol for this year’s Child Abuse Prevention efforts as dandelions thrive even in the most challenging places, just like kids who survive abuse,” Woodard said.
More information about the #ShareYourShine campaign is available at www.shinecampaign.org. To learn more about Child Protect’s upcoming spirit week, visit the organization’s Facebook page online.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.