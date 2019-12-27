BLUEFIELD — This year’s late-December weather lacked the ice and snow associated with Christmas, Santa with his reindeer and sled rides down the hillsides, but it did offer sunny days which did a lot to ease local holiday travel.
The high temperature recorded Thursday at the Mercer County Airport was 65 degrees, just 3 degrees shy of the record high of 68 degrees which was set in 1977, according to records at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Drivers heading to and from holiday destinations the day after Christmas traveled under sunny skies and over pavement free of ice and snow. A good portion of the country is currently seeing unseasonably warm temperatures, meteorologist Anita Silverman with the National Weather Service said.
“Right now, we’ve got cold air pretty much trapped in the extreme Northeast US, so a large part of the country is pretty much above normal,” Silverman said, adding that the jet stream was currently in two pieces with the cold one struck further to the north.
Warmer temperatures will persist for a few more days.
“This pattern is going to persist and be above normal for at least the next seven to 10 days,” Silverman said after checking the forecast. “When the rain comes through Sunday, it’s going to be cooler, of course; but still not really on the cold side.”
Mercer County’s record high for Christmas Day is 66 degrees set in 2015, according to weather records. The high for Christmas Day this year was 61 degrees.
