ATHENS — After a year hiatus, the Appalachian Shakespeare Project returns to the campus of Concord University this month with performances of the comedy Twelfth Night.
The production is directed by returning ASP performer Cameron White in his directorial debut with the project. It stars newcomers Julie Prince as Viola and Matthew Williams as Sebastian.
The play follows the shenanigans when, after a shipwreck, Viola thinks her brother is dead, he thinks that she is dead and everyone confuses the two twins for each other. All the while, servants, potential lovers, and family members scheme and dissemble to try and secure the hand of Olivia and discredit her servant Malvolia.
ASP also welcomes a host of new performers including Josiah Hicks, Noah Munique, Zachary Brittingham, Jillian Firth, Xander Alvarez, Leanna Castro, and Elijah Hicks. Returning to the ASP stage are veterans Tricia Brewster, Karen Harvey and Tom Bone III.
The group is “a mixture of ASP vets and bright-eyed newcomers,” White said. “Everyone mixes so well with each other, and with my free-range approach to directing, actors can find what makes them unique without the fear of negative repercussions.”
He said the outdoor venue “leads to a relaxing environment for the audience. Imagine watching a fun outdoor show with loved ones after being trapped inside for over a year. It will really be a blast.”
Dr. Gabriel Rieger, founder and executive director of the project, said, “Shakespeare is the heritage of every speaker of the English language. I don’t think we can overstate his importance to the language.
“But,” he said, “I think it’s easy to overlook the extent to which Shakespeare did entertain, and still entertains. He still engages with us in some of the same ways that he engaged with audiences 400 years ago.”
Rieger is a professor of medieval and renaissance literature at Concord.
Performance dates are July 23-25 and 30-31. All performances will be held on the lawn in front of the Alexander Fine Arts Building on the Concord University campus at 6 p.m.
The family-friendly performances are free, but donations to the project are gladly accepted, and seating is first-come, first-served. Audience members are encouraged to bring snacks and enjoy community theater in an outdoor setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic lunches to the outdoor performances. Limited shelter and seating will be provided.
In case of rain, performances at Concord will be staged in the main auditorium of the fine arts center.
