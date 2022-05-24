BLUEFIELD — Beginning on or about June 1, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter in counties including McDowell County and Mercer County.
“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.
Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Customers also can write for information at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, 404 29th Street, West, Charleston, WV 25387.
“Herbicides used by AEP and Appalachian Power have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA),” Klinebriel said.
Herbicides to be used are imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid, Klinebriel said. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories.
Rigid EPA and WVDoA restrictions and regulations are carefully observed by Appalachian Power contractors in applying herbicides. All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained. All applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators. Questions concerning these herbicides may be addressed to the EPA and the WVDoA, Appalachian Power officials said.
Right of way maintenance agreements between Appalachian Power and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial application of herbicides.
The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets Appalachian’s specifications, Appalachian Power officials said.
Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. To prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported, the number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.
After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the above number will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.
Complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting Appalachian Power at its toll-free number or the above address. Complaints also may be directed to the WVDoA, Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached in Charleston at 304-558-2209.
Local power lines scheduled for maintenance in southern West Virginia include:
McDowell County
• Garden Creek-Baileysville 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the West Virginia/Virginia state line near Paynesville and running northeast, passing near Beartown, Apple Grove, Sandy Huff and Pad Fork and ending at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville.
• Logan-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running southeast, crossing over West Virginia Route 16, passing Belcher Mountain, Northfork and Elkhorn and ending at the Switchback Station near Switchback.
• Glen Lyn-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Switchback Station between Switchback and Maybeury and running east, passing near Minnix Mountain and Princeton and ending at the West Virginia/Virginia state border.
Mercer County
• Glen Lyn-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Switchback Station between Switchback and Maybeury and running east, passing near Minnix Mountain and Princeton and ending at the West Virginia/Virginia state border.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
