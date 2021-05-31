CHARLESTON — Beginning on or about July 1, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in Mercer, McDowell, Monroe and other southern West Virginia counties by applying herbicides by helicopter.
“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.
Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Customers also can write for information at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, 404 29th Street, West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Phil Moye, a representative of AEP, said areas are checked prior to spraying.
EPA and West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA) restrictions and regulations are carefully observed by Appalachian Power contractors in applying herbicides, power company officials said. All applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators. Questions concerning these herbicides may be addressed to the EPA and the WVDoA.
“When we’re doing the application, we always do a reconnaissance flight over the area where we’re planning to spray, and always the pilots are looking for people or livestock that might be around,” Moye said. “There’s a lot of careful work in advance of the spraying to make sure they’re not going to be in an area where people are.”
The helicopters spraying the herbicides will have horizontal arms extending from their sides, Moye said. The herbicides are emitted from these arms.
“They clearly look a little different from the helicopters that you will see usually,” he added.
Herbicides used by AEP and Appalachian Power have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA), Klinebriel stated.
Herbicides to be used are glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories.
Right of way maintenance agreements between Appalachian Power and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial application of herbicides, power company officials said. The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets Appalachian’s specifications.
Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. To prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported, the number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.
After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.
Complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting Appalachian Power at its toll-free number or the above address. Complaints also may be directed to the WVDoA, Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached in Charleston at 304-558-2209.
Local lines scheduled for maintenance in West Virginia include:
• McDowell County at Jim Branch-Wyoming 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles and steel towers beginning at the Jim Branch Station near Coalwood, running north and passing near Welch, Hemphill, Capels, Fan Rock, Baileysville and Clear Fork and ending at the Wyoming Station on Reedy Creek near Lynco. This also includes a tap line on wood poles serving the Welch Station.
Wyoming-Baileysville-Jim Branch 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Wyoming Station, running southeast along West Virginia 197, crossing Guyandotte River and ending at the Baileysville Station.
Iaeger-Wharncliffe 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers and wood poles beginning near Four Pole Road at the McDowell-Mingo county line, running southeast and crossing Tug Fork and Johnny Cake Road and ending off Water Street, County Route 102/35 and Tug Fork.
• Mercer County at Kanawha River-Lurich 345 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Raleigh-Fayette county line between Blake Hollow and Hess Lively Road, running southeast and passing near Bradley and Beckley before crossing over I-64 and West Virginia Route 3. The line continues southeast, crossing the Raleigh-Summers County line and Bluestone River, passing near Pipestem and over West Virginia Route 20 and crossing the Summers-Mercer County line and ending at the West Virginia-Virginia state border.
• Monroe County at Hinton-Westvaco 138 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Hinton Station off County Route 13/1 hear Hinton, running northeast, passing Talcott and crossing the Summers-Monroe County line, continuing past Alderson and crossing the Monroe-Greenbrier county line. The line then continues running northeast, following the Greenbrier River and passing Ronceverte and White Sulphur Springs and ending at the West Virginia-Virginia state border.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
