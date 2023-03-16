Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, submitted a petition Wednesday to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) to update current rates for the Modified Rate Base Cost (MRBC) tracker and surcharge mechanism which could add $1.23 to monthly residential bills, according to a statement issued by Appalachian Power.
Initially approved in August 2021 by the PSC, the tracker allows limited recovery of costs associated with infrastructure investments made between base rate cases, company officials said.
The MRBC is designed to provide timely cost recovery of incremental investments not recovered through current rates, and to decrease the size and frequency of base rate case filings, company officials said.
The company is proposing to increase MRBC rates currently in effect by approximately $10 million, effective Sept. 1 this year. This represents a 0.58 percent increase over total current revenue and falls below the 3 percent annual cap on the tracker ordered by the Commission.
If approved, the monthly bill would increase by $1.23 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
