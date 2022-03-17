Appalachian Power is requesting another rate hike from the state Public Service Commission (PSC).
The company, along with Wheeling Power, submitted a petition to the PSC on Tuesday to update current rates for the Modified Rate Base Cost (MRBC) tracker and surcharge mechanism.
If approved, the monthly bill would rise $1.31 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.
The company is proposing to increase MRBC rates currently in effect by $12.3 million, effective Sept. 1, 2022. This represents a 0.77 percent increase, which is well below the 3 percent annual cap on the tracker ordered by the Commission.
Initially approved in August 2021, the tracker allows limited recovery of costs associated with infrastructure investments made between base rate cases.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said that when investments are made in infrastructure a mechanism must be in place to recoup the money spent for necessary improvements.
However, in the past, the requests for that funding had been made at the same time a request for a base rate increase was filed.
Moye said that could mean a large rate increase at one time.
To avoid that, the PSC instituted a “tracker” last year.
“The tracker allows us to recover the investment each year,” he said. “Before, we would have to wait until we had a base rate case in order to recoup the costs. That may be a two or three year period between base rate increases as a lot of projects would be building up.”
Moye said the company shows the PSC what expenses were incurred, where the money is spent that can be recovered, and that is what the decision is based on.
“That is the whole point of it,” he said of the tracker system that covers those expenses on a yearly basis rather than have to wait for base rate cases and see the expenses pile up. “You can recover expenses as you do the work.”
Moye also emphasized that the PSC has set a 3 percent cap each year and this year’s request is only .77 percent, less than 1 percent.
The power company, which has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power), said it is “focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.”
The parent company, Appalachian Electric Power, has about 16,700 employees who operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to “efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million customers in 11 states.”
