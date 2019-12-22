PRINCETON — Appalachian Power is offering consultations and services to aid in electric conservation, free of charge.
On Saturday, representatives with Appalachian Power were offering information and free lightbulbs at Bill Cole Subaru. Here guests had the opportunity to trade in up to twelve used lightbulbs for twelve brand new LED bulbs.
Catherine Sheppard and Joshua McDaniel of Appalachian Power were welcoming guests at Bill Cole to explain the many ways that homeowners can reduce their electricity usage. The services offered, according to the two, are available all year, not just during the holidays.
Though these services are offered all year long, they can come in handy during the winter months where electric bills can skyrocket. Holiday lights and increased heat use can cause homeowners to find their electricity bills sore into the triple digits.
Trading in traditional incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs can reduce energy bills alone. According to the website, Energy.org LED bulbs can use up to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs.
These LED bulbs can also last much longer than other less efficient bulbs. Energy.gov states that a 60W traditional incandescent bulb can last for 1,000 hours while a 43W halogen bulb can last for 25,000 hours.
According to Sheppard, those interested can have an energy advisor visit their home to assess their energy usage to find ways to reduce their bills, all for free. The program, entitled eScore, has the focus of reducing bills and increasing energy-efficient use.
McDaniel, who has done over a hundred home assessments, said that these home visits include a variety of evaluations. These include assessments of air sealing, windows and doors, lighting, heating, and cooling.
Not only with an energy advisor, such as McDaniel, assess your home, they will also provide you with knowledgable advice on how you can reduce your energy bill.
Other areas assessed in the home include appliances, water heaters, and more. Items that are too large or too small for a home can greatly affect an electricity bill. To aid in upgrades areas in the home, such as duct sealing, thermostats, and more, Appalachian Power offers homeowner rebates.
To arrange your free eScore home assessment, visit TakeChargeWV.com/eScore or call 888-261-4567.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.