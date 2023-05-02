A request for a rate increase which could add another $19.61 to monthly residential power bills was filed recently with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, has submitted its annual Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) filing to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, in which it requested a $641.7 million increase to the current ENEC rate.
The ENEC is the mechanism for reimbursing the company for purchased power, and for the cost of coal and natural gas used to fuel power plants. The regularly filed cases present the opportunity to adjust the amount included in rates so that ongoing ENEC expenditures align with ENEC revenues, Appalachian Power officials said April 28 in a press release.
As coal and natural gas prices rose dramatically in 2021 and remained high throughout 2022, the company paid far more for fuel and purchased power than the amount included in rates, according to a statement issued by Appalachian Power. In the 12-month ENEC review period that ended Feb. 28 this year, unrecovered costs grew from $216 million to almost $553 million, according to company officials.
“Recovering these costs over the traditional one-year period would place an enormous burden on our customers,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and COO. “To that end, we are proposing two creative cost recovery solutions in this filing that will minimize rate impact.”
The company requested that any approved adjustment take effect Sept. 1, 2023.
“In the filing we do not recommend trying to recover costs over the traditional one-year period, because it would place an enormous burden on our customers,” said Philip A. Moye, director of communications for Appalachian Power. “Instead, we outlined two options that will mitigate rate impacts for customers.”
The first proposal would spread recovery over three years and raise residential rates by $293.1 million, or 12.1 percent. The monthly increase for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would be $19.61, Moye said.
The second proposal utilizes securitization of the under-recovery and other cost items, and would raise residential rates by 3.5 percent or $88.8 million to align ongoing ENEC costs and revenues, he said. The monthly increase for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would be $5.69.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
