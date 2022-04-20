Appalachian Power is seeking another rate increase, and this one could raise bills by $18.41 a month.
The company submitted its Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request this week to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) requesting a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate, which would add $18.41 to monthly residential power bills.
The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. The company makes regular filings for ENEC adjustments.
However, the latest filing comes at a time when inflation and high gas prices are putting a financial strain on area residents.
Appalachian Power filed its request Tuesday for the ENEC.
“With the steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months, the ENEC revenues we collect from customers have been and are projected to be significantly less than the cost of the energy provided to customers,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “The longer that goes on the greater the deficit grows, and that’s what necessitates this request.”
Currently the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66. If approved as filed the adjustment would add $18.41 to that amount beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
“It is difficult to make this filing, especially when inflationary pressures are burdening families on so many fronts,” Beam said. “However, if the unrecovered ENEC amount continues to grow it will become even more difficult to deal with in the future.”
