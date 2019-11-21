BLUEFIELD — A donation from Appalachian Power will allow the Bluefield Fire Department to purchase pager cases and an amplified charger for pagers, according to Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary.
“We are grateful to Appalachian Power for their generosity, and their involvement in the community," Cary said Thursday. "The donation was used for the purchase of pager cases and an amplified charger for the pagers. On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the city of Bluefield, we would like to thank Appalachian Power for their contribution in making our city a safer place to live, work, and play."
The pager cases and charger were displayed to the media Thursday.
