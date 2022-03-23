RICHLANDS, Va. — Seeking to capitalize on the growing tourism industry in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region, Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters, Inc., opened its UTV rental business in Richlands, Va., not far from the entrance to Spearhead Trails’ Jawbone Trail.
Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters, Inc., is a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) seed capital matching grant, VCEDA officials said Tuesday.
The business, co-owned by brothers, Brad Ratliff and Brian Ratliff and Brian’s daughter, Brianna Ratliff, offers rentals in four and eight-hour segments and is also developing plans to offer guided tours of the trails. Kayak rentals are planned for later this spring, VCEDA officials said. Southwest Virginia regional memorabilia, Spearhead Trails permits and memorabilia and custom-made knives are available in the business shop, as are Tazewell County-made Blue Wolf cleaning products and outdoor gear and snacks.
“As the tourism economy in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region continues to grow, VCEDA is pleased to see business ventures like Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters step up to add services to the economy and create additional jobs,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters projects two full-time jobs and three part-time jobs within the first year.”
“Tourism is a growth industry throughout the Southwest Virginia region,” Brad Ratliff said. “Thanks to the advent of the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority, also known as Spearhead Trails, adventure tourism has grown exponentially during the past five years.”
In deciding to open the new business, Ratliff said among the considerations was the fact that the nearest ATV/UTV rental group was located in Pocahontas, more than an hour away and it was not connected with the Jawbone Trail. Appalachian Adventure’s location, on Route 460, is directly across from the Jawbone Trail system trailhead.
“The VCEDA money truly helped us survive the winter,” Ratliff said of the seed capital grant. “We were able to use the grant as working capital to give us a leg up to the start of the season this spring. The biggest challenge to this business is that it is capital intensive due to machine cost and parts.”
The business is open year-round and takes bookings through its website at www.appalachianadventures.net.
The Ratliffs worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in developing their application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority.
“Sometimes entrepreneurs just need to know where to look for assistance,” said Margie Douglass, SBDC program manager at SWCC. “The management of Appalachian Adventures and Outfitters, Inc., had the expertise, but needed to identify relevant funding resources for starting their ATV rental and retail business near the Jawbone Trail of the Spearhead Trail System. With the right combination of resources, which includes the $10,000 VCEDA Seed Capital Matching fund award, the owners, Bradley, Brianna and Brian Ratliff are creating jobs and economic impact for our community.”
Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters is located at 5894 Gov. G C Peery Highway (Route 460) in Richlands, Va.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.