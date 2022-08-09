TAZEWELL, Va. – A $400,000 loan to be used to finance building construction, renovations and improvements to streamline its manufacturing and assist with an expansion of Appalachian Millworks & Cabinetry in Tazewell County, bringing with it a net new 15 full-time jobs and $1,050,000 in private investment was closed recently by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).
“Assisting existing businesses expand their operations creating additional jobs and investment within VCEDA’s e-Region is an important component of what we do here at VCEDA,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “Appalachian Millworks & Cabinetry, LLC (AMC) is a Virginia company formed in 2015, and it has already been providing products and jobs in the region. This latest expansion will add to those job numbers by an already established business.”
The company is known for its custom cabinetry, trim, flooring and other millwork, VCEDA officials said.
Upon its formation in 2015, AMC began operations at 1515 Second Street in Richlands in the former W.B.F. White and Sons building, which was formerly used for the operation of a similar business, Clinch Valley Millworks. Since its inception, AMC noted it has developed long-standing relationships with more than 100 vendors and has sold products to more than 800, according to its application to VCEDA for funding. Several commercial and residential contractors use AMC’s custom millworks products.
To become more efficient and streamline the manufacturing process, AMC has purchased a new location – the former Magic Mart building and site located at 1809 Third Street in downtown Richlands – for a relocation and expansion which will also involve the purchase of new machinery and tools, allowing the company to have higher volume production, increase sales and add jobs. The building is approximately 49,500 square feet built around 1971 and is situated on a 2.2-acre site, VCEDA officials said.
“The VCEDA loan really helped us,” said Travis Hackworth, AMC owner. “We have put so much private money into this project and we were at the point of where we could wait to finish it out, or in this case, with the help of the VCEDA funds, we are able to stay on track.”
Hackworth said he anticipated the new facility would open in the first quarter of 2023.
“We have plans of repurposing the current building we have at a future date, but for now it will remain the offices of Twin Enterprises Inc. and Appalachian Millworks, as well as showroom,” he said.
The VCEDA loan proceeds will be used for renovations to the new building and to streamline manufacturing processes. The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority also provided incentives for the project including a $2,000 per job grant; and a five-year real and personal property graduated tax rebate on the increase in value of real and personal property taxes for a five-year period.
“The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority is pleased to support VCEDA and our existing employers with their expansion plans and assist in providing quality job opportunities for Tazewell County residents,” said Tazewell County Economic Development Director Tim Danielson. “The expansion will provide a needed repurposing of a vacant property in the Town of Richlands. We look forward to being a supportive public partner for Appalachian Millworks and Cabinetry. Their current and future growth plans will always be welcome in Tazewell County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.