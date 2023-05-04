BLUEFIELD — Mercer County residents interested in sharing their experiences with new restaurants, stores, cultural activities and other attractions in their county are being invited join a new program promoting their community.
The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the Appalachian Ambassador program for local residents in Mercer County, said Jamie Null, the bureau’s executive director. The program encourages residents to enjoy area attractions in their hometowns, as well as foster a love for Mercer County.
“Mercer County, West Virginia, is more than just a place to call home,” Null said. “It’s a uniquely Appalachian experience. Whether you’re a lifelong native or a newcomer, the natural beauty and small-town charm in our county make it a special place to live, work and play.”
Ambassadors will earn Mercer County items, discounts while exploring the county’s businesses and venues. In return, ambassadors will document their positive experiences on social media. This includes all social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, she said.
Null said she hopes that the program will instill pride in area residents. The program is only for Mercer County residents. Applicants need to be 18 years old or older.
“It’s a yearly commitment, to be a Mercer County ambassador for an entire year,” she stated.
The launch coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7 to 13. The Appalachian Ambassador program will continue after May 13.
Ambassadors will visit local restaurants and try new dining venues, attend sporting events such as local baseball games, attend cultural events at venues like the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton or the Granada Theater in Bluefield and go to local fairs and festivals, Null said. Then they will share their experiences on social media and receive discounts and deals while making their visits.
“It will definitely be worth their while,” she added.
While the Mercer CVB works hard to promote the county as a destination, it needs the community’s help to reach out even more, Null said.
“Tourism is important to Mercer County,” she stated. “For residents, it helps create a better quality of life through the outdoors, festivals, the arts and more.”
In 2021, tourism and visitor spending on lodging, food, visiting venues and more generated about $130.7 million, Null said,
To apply to the program, visit https://visitmercercounty.com/ambassador-program/. Applications are only taken at the CVB website, but people with questions can call the Mercer County CVB at 304-325-8438.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
