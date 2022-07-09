BLUEFIELD, Va. — A local quarry is among the top eight mines across Virginia being recognized for their safety record.
Appalachian Aggregates LLC, which operates the Bluefield Quarry in Bluefield,Va. with 14 employees had 24,634 hours without an accident, according to an announcement Friday from the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy).
Virginia’s mineral mining industry is receiving recognition for an exemplary safety record and for outstanding reclamation of mined land during 2021, state officials said. Miners recorded over four million hours of work without lost time accidents. The Virginia Department of Energy and the Virginia Transportation and Construction Alliance (VTCA) award mines and miners annually for outstanding work in both areas.
“Safety of our mine workers is the highest priority for Virginia Energy and the many companies operating in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Energy Director of Mineral Mining Phil Skorupa. “Several of our mine operators work hard to instill an exemplary safety culture at their sites and the reward of having our miners return home each and every day is invaluable.”
In 2021, Virginia’s mines employed 2,858 production employees and 6,876 contract employees. The 9,657 worked 6,161,491 hours while producing 73,137,753 tons of sand, gravel, aggregates and other industrial minerals contributing $1.6 billion to Virginia’s economy, state officials. Also during 2021, 245 mineral mines in Virginia worked 4,642,538 hours without a lost time accident and had a zero accident frequency rate.
All awards will be presented at the VTCA annual conference being held this July in Hot Springs, Va.
