The West Virginia Anti-Racism Act of 2023 has passed the House Education Committee and is now in the Judiciary Committee, the last step before going to floor for first reading.
Senate Bill 130, co-sponsored by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, passed the Senate by a 30-2 vote.
The bill provides guidelines related to avoiding teaching racism in public school classes.
“In my lifetime, great progress has been made to reduce racial prejudice and reduce racism,” Swope said after it passed the Senate. “Teaching that race and equity goals where race is the primary criteria for all relationships is empirically racist and will reverse decades of progress in eliminating racism from our society.”
The bill lists concepts to which teachers or administrators cannot be compelled to “affirm, adopt or adhere to.”
Those concepts include:
• One race is inherently, morally, or intellectually superior to another race.
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
• An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race.
• An individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race.
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.
But the bill also says that “discussion, examination or debate regarding race and its impact on historic or current events, including the causes of those current or historic events,” are not prohibited.
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, is chair of the House Education Committee and supports the bill.
“It passed my committee,” he said Tuesday. “I voted for it and intend to on the floor.”
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and Majority Whip, also supports it.
“I do support the bill and think it has been misrepresented,” he said. “Its purpose is just as suggested in the title (to avoid teaching racism in the classroom).”
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, is behind it as well.
“I have no issues with the bill,” he said. “It was on our agenda in the Education Committee yesterday (Monday) and I voted for recommendation that it be passed.”
The bill also allows any student, parent or employee to file a complaint if they believe the act has been violated.
According to the bill, “the number, nature and resolution of each substantiated complaint for the previous year shall be reported as follows: Each school principal shall report to the county superintendent by August 1 each year; The county superintendent shall report to the state superintendent by September 1 each year; and the state superintendent, or his or her designee, shall report to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability by October 1 each year.”
But that process is only for any “substantiated” complaint.
About 35 other states have passed similar bills in an attempt to avoid so-called “critical race theory” (CRT) teaching, which has been characterized as placing blame based on race for some historical events.
But to Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA), the bill is a “solution in search of a problem.”
“It’s an attempt to politicize our classrooms by using popular buzzwords,” he said of CRT. “Nowhere in West Virginia do we teach that one race is superior to another. What we teach is … college and career readiness standards… adhering to truths…” and for kids to become critical thinkers.
Lee said the bill is unnecessary and has “lots of holes in it” related to the impact it will have on teachers and on any complaints.
Lee used the example of teaching the facts about World War II and the Holocaust, where one of the main motivations for Adolph Hitler was believing the Aryan race was superior to other races.
Teachers may be afraid to even say that, he said, although it is historically accurate and important.
It also can tie teachers’ hands in classroom discussions, he added, when students ask questions that may go in a different direction than the lesson plans. “Teachers may be afraid to do that.”
“It is a slap in the face of the professionalism of our teachers,” he said of the bill.
Lee also questioned the complaint process since the word “substantiated” is not defined, which may mean virtually any complaint could be passed up the chain of command.
He is also concerned that students could complain simply because they may not like a teacher.
Lee said the provisions in the bill related to avoiding teaching racism are already followed and the bill is “absolutely” not needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
