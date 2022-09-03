BLUEFIELD — Summer is coming to an end, and with it a chance at the historic Lemonade Days seems to be coming to an end as well.
Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia President and CEO Jeff Disibbio said that it has been three years since the last time Bluefield hit the 90 degrees that warrants the free lemonade.
“The last time we had it was actually in September of 2019,” said Disibbio.
According to him, he feels that we probably will not be hitting 90 this year with the way the weather has been in the past few weeks.
“With the frequent rainy weather, and the fact that it is starting to get a little cooler in the mornings, I don’t think we’ll be getting there this year,” Disibbio explained.
Though unlikely, Disibbio is hopeful there will be a Lemonade Day this year still.
“Our intent is to have at least one day where we hand out lemonade before the end of the summer comes around,” he said.
If the time does come around that Bluefield does hit that 90 degrees, Disibbio said the Chamber and all of their volunteers and partners are ready to go.
“We are always prepared for it,” he said. “We get a lot of help from Grant’s Supermarkets, Quick Cafe, and Four Seasons Properties with planning these, and we are very fortunate to have all of these people on board with us.”
We have 21 more days of summer, so there is still a chance that it will get hotter and that the heat will make it to 90 degrees.
