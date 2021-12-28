BLUEFIELD — Warm winter temperatures and rain are expected over the region for the rest of the week instead of winter’s cold and snow, forecasters said Monday.
Today’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 65 degrees with a low of 55 tonight along with a 50 to 40 percent chance for rain.
“The weather pattern that we’re currently in is known as La Nina,” said meteorologist Erik Taylor with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
A La Nina weather pattern usually brings milder and drier than average weather for the winter season, he said.
“This week we have a warm front that is kind of draped over the area right now and it will kind of be waffling back and forth the next couple of days until midweek,” Taylor stated.
A high temperature of 64 degrees has been forecasted for Wednesday with a low of 49, plus a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain, according to the weather service.
“The boundary will keep our temperatures at or above average, mainly above average,” Taylor said, adding that temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Rain is expected for most of the week.
“With that front nearby, we’ll get continued chances for rain,” he added. “Beneficial rain, especially with the dry conditions we’ve had recently.”
Cooler temperatures could start appearing next week. The current outlook that was released by the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be closer to normal winter conditions during the Jan. 2 through Jan. 6 timeframe, “but still slightly above normal,” Taylor said.
