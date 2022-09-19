By DAVID KIRK
CNHI News W.Va.
FAIRMONT — Another West Virginia city has joined organizations across the state in opposing Amendment 2, which will be on the ballot in November.
Fairmont City Council’s Sept. 13 meeting ended with a majority of its members voting to oppose the passage of Amendment 2, one of several constitutional amendments that West Virginians will vote on in November.
Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, would give the state legislature the power to change or terminate property taxes on “tangible machinery” used in business as well as the personal tax on motor vehicles.
This amendment doesn’t automatically remove the taxes, but it gives the legislature the authority to remove the taxes.
Many take issue with the proposition, because the lawmakers have not agreed to a plan to backfill the nearly $550 million these tax breaks would remove from the budgets of counties all across West Virginia.
Others, like Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella, believe this takes power away from the municipalities and gives it to Charleston.
“I first was elected to City Council in 1998, so I’ve been watching this process for a lot of years. It seems like for the last seven or eight years the legislature has done things to hurt cities,” Mainella said. “Now they’re trying to do something to hurt counties and cities.”
The majority of the money that comes out of the property taxes targeted by Amendment 2 goes to emergency services and county schools as well as the majority of the budget county commissions have to work with.
Last week, the West Virginia Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia voted to oppose the amendment. Counties across the state have followed suit, publicly opposing Amendment 2, including recently the Mercer County Commission.
The Marion County Commission has yet to do so, but heard a presentation about the amendment at their most recent meeting.
Fairmont Deputy Mayor Donna Blood also voiced her opposition to the amendment Tuesday night.
“We could potentially lose a school in the county if this passes and the city would not have control over the taxes anymore and that’s a bad precedent to set,” she said.
Council member David Kennedy was vocal in his support of the amendment and said it will foster business growth in the state.
Kennedy said that the burden would only be temporary and that organizations effected by the budget cuts should “trim the fat and tighten their belts.”
“Just this week, Warren Buffet said he’s bringing a $600 million titanium factory to Jackson County,” Kennedy said. “These items are going to be painful for a small time, but they’re necessary to bring people here.”
Kennedy was the sole no vote against the resolution. The rest of the council voted to stand in opposition to Amendment 2, with the exception of Council member Barry Bledsoe who was absent Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.