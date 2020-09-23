TAZEWELL, Va. — Another Tazewell County student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said in a statement Wednesday the student is in the Bluefield area.
“We were notified today (Wednesday) that there is a student in the Bluefield area that has tested positive,” he said. “As with previous instances, we have been in close communication with the Tazewell County Health Department. Once the health department begins their contact tracing, Tazewell County Public Schools assists by providing class rosters, seating charts, and any contact information requested.”
Stacy said the health department will contact anyone they suspect has been exposed, under the guidelines of the CDC (Center for Disease Control) as having been within 6 feet of an infected person for a period of 15 minutes or longer.
Another positive case of a student was confirmed Tuesday in the Tazewell area.
This is the sixth week students have been back in the classrooms in Tazewell County and the first instances of positive cases.
Parents who have kept their kids homes for virtual learning have the option to send them back into the classrooms starting next week if they choose.
Stacy said any parent considering a change in placement, even it it’s from in-person to remote, should contact the school.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
