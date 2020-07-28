By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Another seven individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Princeton Health Care Center, bringing the total number of infections at the Mercer County nursing home to 42.
The majority of the virus cases have occurred at the health care center over the past two weeks. The number involves both staff members and residents of the health care center who have tested positive for the virus.
A statement released by the health care center Tuesday just before noon said the facility has requested the assistance from the West Virginia National Guard for testing purposes. It said the health care center will undergo a fourth round of COVID-19 mass testing on Wednesday and that additional assistance also has been requested from local and state health officials.
“All current residents who are symptomatic and/or confirmed cases are being isolated to specific COVID-19 designated care areas,” the statement said. “Those individuals are being cared for by designated/dedicated staff members. Many who have tested positive have been without symptoms.”
The statement added that the health care center does have travel policies in place.
“We have and continue to have travel policies in effect,” the statement said. “That includes a combination of testing and increased surveillance for COVID related symptoms for staff following vacation time. Individual testing of employees and residents have also been completed when indicated since March. We have and continue to limit our residents outside travel unless the situation is medically necessary.”
The outbreak at the health care center has pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County to 108.
The total number of active virus cases in Mercer County now stands at 75. These are 75 individuals who are supposed to be isolating for a two-week period. The number of people who have recovered from the virus to date in Mercer County stands at 31, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered the West Virginia National Guard to respond to the health care center Monday to assist with the virus response, including testing of residents and employees.
“We are trying in every way we can to suppress this,” Justice said of the Mercer County outbreak.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DDHR), said the outbreak at Princeton Health Center long-term care facility has resulted in 35 positive cases so far involving both patients and staff members.
Crouch said more testing is being done now and the National Guard started last week in testing all 102 patients and 188 staff, with 54 test results still pending that could come in this afternoon.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.