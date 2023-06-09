We continue our look at downtown Princeton with a revisit of a March 2001 interview with the late James and Dorothy Kessinger.
Larry McIntosh, a former Algebra teacher who taught James, owned and operated McIntosh Amoco Service Station on the north side of the 600 block of Mercer Street.
Other highlights of that block were Murphy Carpet Mart; the Piggly-Wriggly grocery store managed by a Mr. Calloway; the Virginian Hotel built in 1910 by Conley T. Snidow, Sr.; and Lloyd’s Bakery.
Before the bakery was a jewelry store owned at various times by E.K. Pritchard and James’ brother, Marion Kessinger who, after buying Pritchard out finally, moved it to the 800 block of Mercer Street where Franklin’s Dairy used to be.
The 700 block, James said, had Leggett’s Department Store built in 1954; the A & P grocery store now occupied by the Wearhouse; Kessinger’s Jewelry; and Seaver Funeral Home, then operated Bill Seaver’s grandfather G.W. Seaver II.
James’ uncle Sam worked at the A & P as a butcher.
Down the street on the south 800 block, the Kessingers said, the array of businesses included the original Jimmies Restaurant owned and operated by “Jimmie” Mosrie and his family for decades, then later reopened under new ownership; the Royal (later Lavon) Theater which was owned by Dr. Lawrence VonCourt as was the Mercer Theater across the street; Nelson’s Ladies Wear owned by Frank Nelson and, later, Jim Steorts; the VonCourt Building, where Dr. VonCourt operated his ophthalmology office and a jewelry store; Bob Effron’s Army-Navy Store; and Barger’s Meats.
A note before going on: In the original article, I said the Army-Navy Store later became the Army Surplus -Store on the 1300 block of Mercer Street. I’m not so certain of that now.
The north 800 block had going from the Eighth Street intersection west, Hickman’s Pharmacy; Western Auto, the Fort Pitt shoe store; Marvest Filling Station (DeHart’s Esso); the Mercer Theater; and The Sunset News-Observer office, among others.
James said the city parking lot built after DeHart’s Esso was torn down used to be a hill side graded down to build the service station.
Both Kessingers said the south 900 block was the home to Barbakow’s; G.C. Murphy and Co.; Pete and Billie Gore’s Piedmont Store, Lynch’s Men’s Wear, owned from 1932 to 1975 by Bill McClaughtery and Dewey Bailey, brother of Princeton Bank & Trust President Essie Bailey; Hale’s Pharmacy; Spangler Drug; and Ferrell’s Diner.
The north 900 block included Princeton Loan Company owned by Fred Gilbert; the Princeton Presbyterian Church (until 1965); Amere Gas Company; and the Princeton Post Office, now the Princeton Public Library.
We’ll pick up from there with the rest of Mercer Street and further reminisces from the Kessingers. Any comments or additions are welcomed.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.