Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEST VIRGINIA FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 042, 043, 044, 507, AND 508... The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 044, 507, and 508. * WIND...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower elevations. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Fuel moisture will be less than 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&