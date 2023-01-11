BLUEFIELD — Work on the Grant Street Bridge may resume later this month, if some details can be worked out with Norfolk Southern.
Kerry Stauffer, Bluefield City Engineer, told the city Board of Directors Tuesday work stopped last month as the construction company, Brayman Construction, and Norfolk Southern have been working on the details of a plan for down time on track activity to allow placement of the structure.
“They are in agreement with how the work will go,” Stauffer said, but must put together a plan to allow for “down track times,” when trains running below the bridge will not interfere with the work above.
“There has been no construction meeting in the last month,” he said. “Hopefully, we will be looking for something in the next couple of weeks for workers to get back on site.”
Up to this point, work has concentrated on the concrete support piers, which have been completed.
Stauffer gave an update after Rev. Charles Collins, Sr. asked when work would resume, expressing dissatisfaction with the slow progress, and yet another delay.
“It is totally unacceptable,” he said of the delays, emphasizing the Grant Street Bridge, which provides easier and safer access to the city for residents of the East End and North Side, has been down since June 2019, when the state Department of Transportation closed the bridge, built in 1941, after it failed a safety inspection.
Deemed by engineers to be too far gone to save, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10 million in funding to erect a new one in October 2020.
Put on a “fast track” by the Department of Highways (DOH), bridge construction was initially slated to be completed in late 2021, but the start of the demolition and construction process was delayed by a lack of cooperation from Norfolk Southerns because the bridge crosses all of its tracks.
A contract was awarded to Brayman in April 2021, but delays have plagued the process, mainly centered on issues with the railroad related to permissions needed and timing.
“Please put that bridge back up,” Collins said, adding that the NAACP, of which he is the local president, is monitoring the situation and could get involved in trying to speed up the process.
The East End and North Side have traditionally been where many African-American families in the city live.
“We feel the same way about the bridge,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “It (the series of delays) is unacceptable.”
The city is doing all it can do in working with DOH and the railroad, he added.
Marson also addressed another concern Collins brought up: the deteriorating condition of sooe streets in the East End area.
“We are working on grants for roads (in that area),” Marson said, and may hear something in the next couple of months. “I hope we will get it. We will work with the DOH to get those roads fixed.”
Stauffer said repairing/repaving roads in that area will be coordinated with installing new gas lines, which should be done before the work so any new pavement will not have to be disturbed.
“The gas company has a lot of work to do over there,” he said, “and we can’t pave until that work is done.”
On another road/bridge issue, Pam Jeffries asked the board about traffic that carries heavy loads across the Martin Luther King Bridge.
But Stauffer said the bridge has a weight capacity and is built for heavy loads.
“Bridge capacity is no concern there,” he said of the weight of vehicles that use it.
However, Marson said one problem related to the MLK Bridge is traffic being diverted there through GPS systems, which means large vehicles have to find a place to turn after they cross and realize it is not the appropriate way.
A lot of ATV traffic is running into that, he said, and the city is trying to divert traffic to the Rt. 52 bridge, which is the way to go.
Marson said those GPS guidance systems like Google have also been notified to drop the MLK bridge as route to link to Rt. 52.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
