BLUEFIELD — Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Mercer County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 67-year old male from Mercer County was among 30 new virus deaths confirmed by the DHHR on Friday.
That means there have been 120 coronavirus-related deaths to date in Mercer County.
“We solemnly observe the passing of more state residents and extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “We must continue following the recommendations to help ensure the health and safety of our fellow West Virginians.”
There appears to be another uptick in virus cases underway in the state with 376 new coronavirus infections being confirmed statewide over the last 24 hours.
There have been 2,600 virus-related deaths to date in West Virginia.
The Daily Telegraph still doesn’t have updated data regarding active and new virus cases in Mercer County.
The Mercer County Health Department stopped providing that information — without explanation why — to the public and the press on March 7.
Without data regarding new and active virus cases, the Daily Telegraph is unable to accurately gauge where the county stands in terms of community spread of the virus.
The DHHR doesn’t currently provide this data. However, the state did confirm Friday that 30.6 percent of Mercer County’s population has now received at least one vaccine shot.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to achieve maximum immunity. The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, but it is currently unclear how many — if any— Johnson and Johnson shots have been administered locally so far.
