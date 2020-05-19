By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another coronavirus patient in Mercer County has recovered from the virus and is now out of quarantine, health officials said Tuesday.
Mercer County is now up to 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but 10 of those involve individuals who have since recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
“ Ten of the positive cases have recovered and are out of isolation,” according to the daily COVID-19 update from Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department. “Three remain on isolation.”
As a result of contact tracing in Mercer County, Bragg said there have been a total of 181 individuals that have been isolated after they came in contact with one of the 13 positive COVID-19 cases.
Of those 181 individuals, Bragg said 172 have been released from isolation. Only nine remained in isolation as of Tuesday afternoon.
Bragg said another 414 test results are still pending with the Mercer County Health Department. The large increase in pending test results is due to a two-day testing program that was held over the weekend at Bluefield State College.
The health department is expected to have the results of those 404 tests later this week.
