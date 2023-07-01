BLUEFIELD — Another 67 parcels of land have been added to Bluefield’s Municipal Land Bank and will soon be offered for sale.
The Bluefield Board of Directors agreed Tuesday to transfer the additional parcels of land to the land bank.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said approximately 67 parcels of land were a part of the bulk transfer.
However, the city board did agree Tuesday to remove one parcel of land from the list because it could be used for future economic development purposes.
“All of these are vacant lots that we have gone through with a fine tooth comb,” Heltzel said.
“One property is removed from the ordinance.”
The move to transfer the more than 65 parcels to the land bank was approved on a vote of 3-0 with Mayor Ron Martin and board member Matt Knowles absent.
The parcels of land included in the bulk transfer extend across the city limits.
Once they become a part of the land bank, citizens who are interested in owning the parcels of land can purchase them from the city.
Most of the parcels are small and are located in residential areas. They are often simply vacant lots located between houses. Sometimes adjacent property owners want to purchase the land to help extend their residential yards.
Residents who are interesting in purchasing land parcels from the municipal land bank can call the city or visit its website, cityofbluefield.com, and select the municipal land bank link under quick links.
