TAZEWELL, Va. — Selfless acts of kindness have been appearing outside local homes thanks to a mysterious person or persons ready to deliver some handmade Christmas cheer reminding everyone that there’s still good in the world.
In Tazewell County, handmade Christmas trees complete with a star have been materializing in places ranging from Thompson Valley and Baptist Valley to Dry Fork and Frog Level. Except for one fleeting glimpse of a pickup truck, nobody has spotted the person or persons delivering the handcrafted trees.
“No one has seen the Tree Santa in action; the tree is put in the ground before leaving in a flash,” said Beckie Arrington of Frog Level. “It’s all in the magic of the season. I was one of the lucky ones to have received a tree.”
Arrington said her tree appeared Dec. 12 in her yard near the road.
“I guess they wanted it to be a surprise,” she recalled. “I guess if they didn’t, they would have knocked on the door and said, ‘Here’s a tree.’”
And the surprise was complete.
“It was,” Arrington added. “The funny thing, I guess, is that the wind had blown it over. All I could see when I was going down to get the paper was what looked like a 2-by-4. The wind was so bad Saturday and Sunday that the wind had blown it over. I just said to myself that someone had just thrown a piece of wood here on the woodpile. There was a woodpile from a tree we had cut down. A neighbor was coming to get it for his wood stove.”
The 2-by-4 turned out to be a handcrafted tree standing about 4 feet tall.
“It’s beautiful. Handmade and a star on top,” she said. “I mean, it’s just beautiful.”
Teresa Stiltner of Thompson Valley got the same surprise Dec. 13.
“And I was so thrilled to find it,” she said. “It was in my yard as I was coming up the driveway.”
Stiltner said that she recently had a liver transplant and returned to work about two weeks ago. The surgery was successful, but now she has to have some minor oral surgery in about two weeks.
The planned surgery made her nervous. Her new liver’s donor, who was 18, had passed away suddenly while having oral surgery.
“To say the least, I’ve been in a difficult state of mind. I’ve had a difficult time,” Stiltner said. “When I saw that Christmas tree, it really made my day. They just don’t know how a small gesture on their part made such a impact on me, going through what I’ve been going through.”
She didn’t see the secret Santa who put the tree in her yard.
“I was at work. I don’t know if this person made the tree themselves. I don’t know how it all came about,” she stated.
Whoever is making and delivering the Christmas tree is gifting them to people who could use something to lift their spirit, especially during the holidays. Almeta Rose of Baptist Valley is among the people who have found a Christmas tree that mysteriously appeared in her yard.
“I did and it was such a joy,” she said. “My husband, Don, had a stroke last August and we haven’t gotten our tree up yet, but we felt like this was the touch of an angel.”
She caught a glimpse of a pickup truck hurrying away just before she discovered the new tree.
“He put it up in the yard and was gone before I knew it,” Almeta Rose said. “I thought it was somebody who was coming to see my husband. I just got up to see who it was, but when I did the tree was up and the truck was gone. I’ve heard of so many who have gotten them and I can’t imagine where they’re coming from.”
Whoever is making and giving away the trees must be special.
“It must be an angel,” she said. “That’s just what it has to be. They don’t know how many people they’ve touched, and I get teary eyed thinking about it. It’s just touched so many people’s hearts. This person needs to be recognized. It’s unbelievable. Unbelievable. and how they knew about me, I don’t know.”
Deborah Necessary of Thompson Valley received a Santa Tree recently, too.
“I did and it restored my faith in humanity,” she said.
Necessary said that her husband, Kenneth, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020, and she has had five surgeries on one leg, lost her pancreas and had damage to her other internal organs. She added that she lost her French Bulldog, Emmy, recently when a postal truck backed over her.
“I lost every faith in humanity,” she said. “I have been so low, so depressed, and Sunday when I came in, my husband before he died had built me a flower bed with timbers around it. Our house is 147 years old.”
Then she found her new Christmas tree at her garden. She believes that whoever put it there decided that she needed one.
“I guess because I’m a widow and I had lost that little dog and they knew how much she meant to me,” Necessary said. “It’s a miracle. Every time I look at it, I smile. There are still people out there who care about me. I don’t know where it came from. I think it came for Santa.”
Necessary asked her son and her church’s pastor about the tree, but its origin was a mystery to them, too.
“I’ve got my tree out in my yard and it makes me smile,” she said. “I don’t know why I was lucky enough to get a tree, but it’s something. Maybe it came from heaven.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
