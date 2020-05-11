PRINCETON — Millions of Americans have seen a $1,200 stimulus payment appear in their bank accounts, but some who don’t believe that they need it are giving it to charities helping those truly in need.
The stimulus payments were created to help the people who are left unemployed by business closures and stay-at-home orders generated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One Mercer County couple who asked not to be named told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph how they planned to use their $2,400 in stimulus dollars.
“We don’t need it. We aren’t financially, negatively affected by the coronavirus,” the husband recalled. “We’re both retired, have sufficient retirement income to pay our bills, and have no debt. This money is supposed to go to people who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. We don’t fall into that category.”
The husband said he is a retired Concord University employee and his wife is a former teacher, so they both have pensions and Social Security to give them financial security. They decided not to spend the federal stimulus money on themselves.
“My wife said, ‘Let’s give it away,’” he said. “So we did. $1,200 to (Bluefield) Union Mission and $1,200 to Tender Mercies Ministries. It’s just that we’ve donated to them in the past and we know they do good work.”
They encouraged other people who don’t really need their stimulus money to donate it and help others who are truly in need.
“They may have a charity or even a family they know is in need, and donate to them,” he said.
Executive Director Glenn Mitchell at Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton said such donations, which go toward purchasing food, were “wonderful.”
“And it’s hard to find food right now,” he said. “We buy a lot through Grants and a lot through Kroger. We can always use more food.”
The numbers of people coming to the ministry for food assistance have grown dramatically ever since the pandemic started closing businesses and putting more residents out of work.
“Yes, it has,” Mitchell said. “We’ve picked up 60, 70 percent. It’s been unreal, but praise the Lord, we’re making it.”
People who wish to donate stimulus funds to Tender Mercies can send their contributions to P.O. Box 669, Princeton WV 24740, he stated.
Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission said the stimulus contribution will be directed to the areas that are seeing the greatest demand.
“That’s the food pantry and personal hygiene products,” Hammond stated. “That’s where we plan to direct this very generous gift. We’re very appreciative, and there have been others who have done the same thing and we are very grateful.”
Donations of stimulus money started arriving at the Union Mission the first week people started receiving the payments.
“We can say that the generosity of people was almost immediate, and we are very grateful for it. I think that about five or six people gave most of their stimulus check to us, so that would be around $5,000,” Hammond said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
