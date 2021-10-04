BLUEFIELD — Health professionals are urging people to get vaccinations against COVID-19, but they are also urging them to make sure they get their annual flu shots as well.
People seeking flu shots started arriving Oct. 1 soon after the Mercer County Health Department opened a drive-through vaccination clinic outside its headquarters along Blue Prince Road. The new arrivals first pulled up to one tent and provided their information, then drove up to a second tent and received their flu shot.
“It’s not been that busy, but we’ve just opened up,” said Jessica Holley-Davis, a Bluefield State College health management intern who was helping with the vaccinations.
More people seeking flu shots were soon driving into the parking lot. The Oct. 1 clinic was not the only opportunity residents had to get their annual vaccination. Another drive-through clinic will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the health department. Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon that same day, said Jennie Stamper with the Mercer County Health Department.
A free COVID-19 community vaccine clinic will be held Oct. 8 at Cole Chevy in Bluefield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she stated.
“It’s been pretty good,” Stamper said about overall vaccination efforts as more people arrived. On Thursday, more than 600 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton.
About 99 percent of those vaccinations were third doses, she added.
“We had very few firsts and seconds. It was a good day,” Stamper said. “About 100 people asked when they could get their flu shots. Two people who came through today got their COVID Thursday.”
Administrator Roger Topping said previously that taking COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at the same time was not advised. If the patient has a reaction, it’s difficult to know which vaccine is causing it. For this reason, people are being asked to get these vaccinations “a day or two apart.”
While many people have reservations about getting a COVID-19 vaccinations, others are making sure that they get their flu vaccination.
“I think I’m seeing more people out there wanting to take the flu vaccine because COVID has made them more aware and more concerned about getting sick in general,” Bonnie Allen, RN said.
Flu vaccinations are offered Monday through Friday at the health department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department usually does COVID vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday, so people are being encouraged to come for flu shots on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Allen said. The flu shots have been offered at locations including the Mercer County Courthouse. Businesses interested in having flu shots at their locations can contact the health department.
“Our goal is to try and keep people from being hospitalized, especially with the elderly and those who are immune compromised because they are more susceptible,” Allen said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.