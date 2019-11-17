BLUEFIELD, Va. — Glistening lights, giggling children, and holiday activities set the festive mood at the annual tree lighting in Bluefield, Va.
To aid in the atmosphere of the holiday event the town created a faux ice rink for children to enjoy. In and around the rink children could be found consuming mass amounts of hot chocolate and awaiting Santa’s arrival.
“It gives us pleasure to see this crowd here tonight,” Mayor Don Harris said. During his speech, his request to the community was to “keep Christ in Christmas.”
Despite Jack Frost filling the air with a winter chill people filled Jack Asbury Square for the lighting ceremony. Other than the lighting guests also enjoyed games, food, and a nativity scene.
The Bluefield, Va. resident who the square is named after, Jack Asbury, was in attendance to announce the winners of an ornament decorating contest completed by local schools. Participating in the contest was Abbs Valley Elementary School, Dudley Primary School, and Graham Intermediate School.
For the efforts made during the holiday season, Asbury said, “Thanks to the town of Bluefield for all they do to make Christmas a success.”
For the competition, each classroom from pre-K to 5th grade was given one ornament to decorate. The four winners include Ms. Morgan’s 1st-grade class at Dudley Elementary, Ms. Miller’s 2nd grade class at Abbs Valley Elementary, Ms. Furrow’s 4th grade class at Graham Intermediate, and Ms. Mitchem’s 5th-grade class at Abbs Valley Elementary.
Guiding the crowd through well known holiday carols was the Graham High School choir. Songs like “Silent Night” calmed the crowd with a reverent hush.
In attendance to listen to all the wishes of little boy’s and girl’s was no other than the jolly old elf himself.
For the grand moment of the event, Graham High School senior Will Calfee had the honors to light the substantial tree. Lighting the tree marked the town’s complete ushering in of the holiday season and the kick-off of all things festive.
