PRINCETON — Hundreds of adoptable pets in surrounding county shelters will receive much-needed food thanks to the thirteenth annual Prerogative Shelter Drive, on Saturday.
More than a ton of wet and dry dog and cat food was donated to the annual drive to help care for shelter animals. Other items donated include treats, toys, litter, cleaning products and blankets.
“This helps a lot. We’re funded by the state and the county only gives us so much,” Randy Sheets, of the Tazewell County Animals Shelter, said.
All donations collected from the drive were equally divided amongst the Mercer County Animal Shelter, McDowell County Animal Shelter, Save a Pet Food Bank and the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.
Total donations added up to 1740.6 pounds of dry dog food, 876.7 ounces of wet dog food, 269.6 pounds of dry cat food, 944.5 pounds of wet cat food, 100 dog toys, 542 dog treats, 12 cat treats, 25 cat toys, 144 pounds of cat litter, 10 cleaning products and 16 blankets.
“I can’t thank the community enough for their donations to our local shelters. They work tirelessly to take care of our homeless dogs and cats and these donations are vital to their continued operation,” Bluefield Daily Telegraph Lifestyles Editor Emily Rice said.
While the donations that are given help tremendously they don’t last for long. Due to local shelters being very full the hundreds of pounds of food are eaten quickly. In the Tazewell Shelter the donations will last for roughly a month, Sheets said.
Local shelters have found themselves inundated with homeless animals in the past year. For the Second Chance Cat Rescue, which is related to the Save a Pet Food Bank, 2019 has been the worst year to date for the overpopulation of cats and kittens.
“This will really help, and these donations are very appreciated,” Elizabeth MacDonald with the Second Chance Cat Rescue said.
Due to the ever-growing number of animals in need, donations like the ones given to the Prerogative Shelter Drive, are more needed than ever. The many generous donations given will be used to ensure that dogs and cats who are awaiting adoption will receive full bellies.
“I’d also like to thank Bluefield Daily Telegraph photographer, Jessica Nuzzo, for helping organize this year’s shelter drive as well as everyone at the Telegraph who helped move all the food and supplies. I’d like to thank Cole Harley-Davidson for the transportation of the donations for the shelter. They are a wonderful partner in our holiday charities,” Rice said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
