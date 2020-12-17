PRINCETON — Concerns about COVID-19 have postponed an annual animal shelter drive until May 2021, but people who want to help homeless dogs and cats now are being offered a touch-free way to contribute.
Since 2007, the Prerogative Shelter Drive has accepted donations of pet food, toys, treats, blankets, cleaning supplies and other goods to animal shelters in West Virginia and Virginia. Ever since the drive started, donors have contributed thousands of pounds of pet food and other items to local shelters. Contributions from generous donors help animal shelters care for dogs and cats during a time of the year when donations slow down due to the holidays.
In the past, donations have been left at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the newspaper has been closed to the public due to the pandemic. Sorting and delivering the donations requires a great deal of personal contact as well.
The shelter drive has been postponed until May 2021 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michelle Cole, 3rd Congressional District leader of the National Humane Society, said that people who want to help local organizations can purchase pet supplies online from Amazon or Chewy wish lists and have them shipped directly to the organizations.
“It’s a touch free way for people to continue to help,” she said.
The pandemic has impacted pets as well as their owners.
“Yes, absolutely,” Cole stated. “Because not only are people affected when somebody contracts COVID, but pets as well. Various organizations have taken in a pet whose owner was lost to COVID. We had a kitty last week, who was adopted, that had lost her owner.”
Using deliveries to contribute can help shelters keep getting the donations they would normally get this time of year.
“This way people can help. They don’t have to leave their home, they don’t have to take a bag of food to the animal shelter,” Cole said. “It can go directly to the organization they want to help.”
Having the Prerogative Shelter Drive in May 2021 would still help local animals shelters.
“I think that could be huge,” Cole said.
Contributors can send donations of supplies to the following organizations:
• Mercer County Animal Shelter at 961 Shelter Rd., Princeton, WV 24740.
AMAZON Wishlist: https://smile.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1NDENIJRBQLFH/ref=cm_go_nav_hz
• McDowell County Humane Society at 109 Dogbone Drive, Superior, WV 24801.
• Mercer County Humane Society
AMAZON Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/27KAQL63A5DWR?ref_=wl_share
• Tazewell County Animal Shelter at 736 Camp Joy Rd, Bluefield, VA 24605.
• Pet Haven at PO Box 24, Falls Mills, Virginia, 24613.
• Second Chance for Cats https://www.facebook.com/SecondChancecats
874 Littlesburg Rd, Bluefield, WV 24701
• Pit Bull Second Chance at 232 Winter Creek Dr., Bluefield, VA 24605.
See their Facebook page for details on items needed: https://www.facebook.com/pitbullsecondchance.
• ALIVE Animal Services
See their Facebook page for details on items needed: https://www.facebook.com/volunteer.mercerco.
