BLUEFIELD, Va. — The historic Sanders House of Bluefield, Virginia is set to host the annual holiday bazaar on November 2 and 3.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, guests are welcome to browse the many items available. At this year’s event, there is set to be over 48 exhibitors.
Those set to attend include A.L.I.V.E. Animal Services, the Mercer County Humane Society and many more.
To prepare for the festive event, individuals representing the Bluefield Union Mission decorated the historic home. In thanks to those who decorated, the proceeds from a gift basket raffle will be given to the Mission.
The basket will include gift cards from Hometown Service Center, Food City, Grants, TJ Maxx, and Home Goods, all valued at $25. Vendors at the bazaar will also donate items for the basket as well.
Admission for the bazaar is $5 at the door with all proceeds going to the Sanders House.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
