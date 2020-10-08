BLUEWELL — People who want to do something about the litter left along local roadways can take action starting Saturday when the annual Keep Mercer Clean effort gets underway.
This year, the annual roadside cleanup program begins Saturday in the communities of Bluewell and Matoaka, according to Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. and a member of the Mercer County Commission.
The cleanups in both communities will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. Volunteers wanting to participate will be provided with trash bags and other equipment.
“We are excited to announce that we are launching our official “TAKE FIVE” program as a part of the #KEEPMERC-ERCLEAN initiative.” Puckett said. “Starting this Saturday, Oct.10 and extending until the end of the month, if you call 304-320-0036, you can request five orange trash bags, gloves, a mask, and a loaner grabber to collect on your roadside or community. And to help keep you safe, we will give a free T-shirt for your efforts.”
Once the volunteers finish their tasks, the filled trash bags will be collected and disposed of properly, Puckett said. Social distancing recommendations and proper protocols will apply.
Organizations including the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, the Bluewell Lions Club, the local Women’s Club, and others are planning to participate, said Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Improvement Association.
“All clubs, church groups, friend groups, scouts, etc. are welcome,” Crane said.
In Bluewell, volunteers will meet at the new Welcome to ATV Country mural in the vicinity of Martin’s Furniture and Topps Electronics off U.S. Route 460. Volunteers helping in Matoaka will be meeting in the downtown by the old gas station, Puckett said.
