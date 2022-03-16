PRINCETON — After a two-year hiatus brought on by a pandemic, a 40-day campaign for cleaning up Mercer County’s roadsides and communities gets underway Sunday.
Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean kicks off this coming Sunday and continues until April 30. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the campaign has been held on a limited basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this campaign will start off with the first big cleanup event in two years.
“On Monday at 1 p.m., the county commission and other people within the courthouse are going to hopefully be out at Glenwood Park Road,” Puckett said. “We will start at 1 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.”
In the past, groups of volunteers have organized to clean up the roadways and other public spaces in their communities.
“We encourage anybody who wants to adopt a particular area to come and join us,” Puckett said. “Go to Facebook at www.facebook.com/keepmercerclean or call (Litter Control Officer) Josh Parks at 304-320-0036.”
The campaign’s email address is keepmercerclean@mercercountywv.org.
This year is seeing the start of the 8th annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign.
“This is a national award-winning campaign, but it takes all volunteers to make it work,” Puckett said.
Besides organizing community and roadside cleanups, Keep Mercer Clean offers opportunities to dispose to garbage.
Free garbage disposal will be available April 2 and April 9 at Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School. The service will be available again April 16 and April 23 at PikeView High School and Oakvale School, and on April 30 at Spanishburg School.
Items that will accepted include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners and household items. Recycling materials including aluminum cans, other metals, plastics #1 and #2, paper and cardboard. Items which will not be accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint and chemicals, tires and motor oil.
The Mercer County Landfill will have the following disposal days during Keep Mercer Clean:
• Free tire disposal will be available at the Mercer County Landfill on April 1 and April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Tires must be off their rims.
• April 6: Mattress Disposal Day for residential only.
• April 13: Free Day
• April 20: Free electronics, cellphones, networks switches disposal.
• April 27: Cardboard Recycling Day.
Mercer County Schools will be invited to participate in the Trash-2-Treasure contest. Students will be invited to recycle trash and use it to make works of art. There will be first, second and third-place prizes in categories including grades Pre K to 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
