BLUEFIELD — Guests, riders and horses had a sweltering conclusion to the 51st annual Bluefield Shrine Horse Show on Saturday.
With the annual event bringing in competitors from all over the nation the clear weather was a welcome sight. Though Saturday was the last day, horse trailers could still be seen pulling into Lotito Park and unloading their prize-winning equines.
To prepare for Friday evening’s competition, Jennifer Edens and Jan Gunn, of Virginia, washed Edens’ horse, Ladybug. Standing regally, Ladybug seemed to enjoy the opportunity for a cool off and didn’t rebuke her bath time.
As for what brings them to the competition, the “Love of horses, to show, and to be with our friends,” is what draws Edens to the annual show, according to her. Having been in the horse show culture for upward of 20 years, the pair are accustomed to the hard work that is required.
With a plethora of horse shows and experience under their belts, the two enjoy the atmosphere that the Bluefield Shrine Show has to offer.
“It’s a good ring and friendly people,” Edens said.
“There were more people watching then showing,” Gunn said, “It looks like the Shriners are doing a good job of bringing people out.”
Also out to compete, Joe Runyon, of West Virginia, was ready to compete in the show. As the owner of Runyon Saddlebreds, he’s also accustomed to the show atmosphere.
Of the heat, Runyon acknowledged that the sweltering temperatures affect the horses as much as they do the people. As horses sweat similarly to people, according to Runyon, the best way to ensure they don’t become overheated is to, “Keep them watered, fanned, and hydrated.”
At the show, guests could see riders compete in competitions such as miniature horse pleasure driving, mare/gelding pacing, and keg shod racking. The variety of competitions and horses thrilled visitors adults and children alike.
