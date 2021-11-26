BLUEFIELD — Cars lined up early Thursday evening for the opening of the 2021 Holiday of Lights at City Park in Bluefield.
Visitors drove through a maze of displays that included more than 1.2 million lights after City Manager Cecil Marson switched on the displays at 6 p.m.
A fire engine led the first group of cars around the park as the annual tradition to see that largest display of holiday lights in the region began, a tradition that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and an event that keeps growing with new displays added each year.
More than 50,000 visitors are expected this year to drive through City Park, and Santa will be at the Ridge Runner Train Station and Hay Rides are $3 per person.
Besides the anniversary, it’s also now part of Bluefield being officially designated as West Virginia’s Christmas City.
The Holiday of Lights started the move to obtain that designation last year, and it was recently made official.
Bluefield has added other attractions downtown, including a mini-Holiday of Lights on Princeton Avenue beside the 40-ft. tall Christmas tree that changes light displays and plays holiday songs.
Another initiative this year at the Holiday of Lights is to try to divert more visitors to the downtown area.
Each visitor will be given a card that highlights the downtown area, including Christmas displays and events, businesses and restaurants.
Cards include a code that can be scanned with a smart phone and visitors can see all that is offered.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of community and economic development, said the idea is to get visitors to the Holiday of Lights to “turn left” after they exit.
Spencer was referring to visitors either turning right toward Bluefield, Va. and Rt. 460 or turning left to go downtown.
The city is also offerings its first Hometown Christmas Week, which will be held from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night with themed events taking place in Chicory Square.
Face painting, crafts, contest, Santa, and trolley will take place in the green space around the tree and Christmas market. Pictures with Santa will be offered each evening in the tree area, along with the Grinch.
Vendors will also be set up.
Hours of the Holiday of Lights are Sunday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The lights will be open through Jan. 2.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
