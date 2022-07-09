TAZEWELL, Va. — Friday afternoon marked the start of the 19th annual Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention held at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
The museum’s executive director and event manager, Cynthia Farmer, said they had live music from three bands Friday night that concluded with the fan-favorite band The Bluegrass Kinsmen who have been performing and making music for over 50 years.
She also said that everything really kicks off today.
“Our competitions will start at 10 a.m. with our youth, then it will move into more individualized categories like instrument, solo, and duets,” explained Farmer.
The convention will also be having its Lifetime Achievement Awards that will honor the late Richard Cole and Olen Gardner.
Farmer praised Cole for the many involvements he had with the museum throughout his life.
“He was a life long volunteer here at the museum,” she said. “He helped us with many events over the years, and any time we needed him, he was always here.”
Farmer described Cole as a “great musician and a great individual.”
Farmer also praised Gardner for his work with the museum events.
“He has worked with us for years as a judge for many of these events, and he is also a really talented musician,” said Farmer.
The night will conclude with a band competition, and a dance competition will take place while judges deliberate on the band competition results.
Farmer said she feels the museum is a “prime place” for the Fiddlers’ Convention because of the historic significance of the music genres showcased.
“Bluegrass and Olde Time is music thats been around for centuries, so people are going to gravitate towards this kind of event,” she said.
As the museum is a non-profit, this convention is a big part of fundraising for them, and they feel that it brings something fun for the community.
“It brings a sense of enrichment, and it also brings a sense of history for a lot of people,” said Farmer.
“So many of [the musicians] see each other once a year because they come from as far away as seven or eight states, so it’s kind of like a little bit of a reunion as well as a coming together of the musicians,” she added.
Farmer said she feels this event really brings something for everybody. From the musicians to the audience, she said they will all find something to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.