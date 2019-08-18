PRINCETON — In an effort to find homes for all the shelter animals, the Mercer County Animal Shelter hosted the annual Clear the Shelter event, on Saturday.
With dogs of varying ages available to be adopted, the shelter waived their adoption fees on Saturday. The event aided in the effort to find forever homes, as well as emptying the shelter. According to the shelter’s website, 23 dogs were successfully adopted.
Due to an illness in one of the cats at the shelter, the cats were quarantined during the time of the event. A Clear the Shelter event, specifically for cats will be held at a later date once the felines are cleared for adoption.
“Breeders over breed and their puppies easy to sell,” kennel tech, Destiny Muncy said, “We have dogs that are unwanted.”
Along with giving a home to an animal in need, families that adopt shelter animals are also saving them from a life in a shelter. Rather than buying an animal from a store, which can be expensive, adoption fees are much lower and also pays for the spaying and neutering, according to Muncy.
According to Heather Mitchell, a kennel tech at the shelter, events like these are important, “Just to make sure animals get homes.”
At the shelter, three “long-timers” are currently still awaiting adoption. These include Jax, Shemus, and Rascal. According to Mitchell, these dogs have been at the shelter for up to six months.
With the shelter reaching capacity often kennel techs encourage those searching for a life long companion to visit the shelter and find their new family member. Those interesting in visiting the animals at the shelter can do so Monday through Saturday from noon to six. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
For more information on the Mercer County Animal Shelter visit them on Facebook at MCAS or call at 304-425-2838.
